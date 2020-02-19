US mulling over new curbs on tech exports to China

WASHINGTON • The Trump administration is considering new restrictions on exports of cutting-edge technology to China in a push aimed at limiting Chinese progress in developing its own passenger jets and clamping down further on tech giant Huawei's access to vital semiconductors, according to four people familiar with the discussions.

Senior officials are expected to decide by the end of this month whether to block exports of jet engines - made by a General Electric (GE) joint venture with France's Safran - to China for use in the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China's C-919 single-aisle passenger jet now undergoing flight tests, said some of those people.

At the same time, the administration is also considering separate measures to broaden export controls related to the Trump administration's restrictions on Huawei Technologies, by blocking foreign chipmakers such as Taiwan's TSMC and US suppliers from selling components made overseas to Huawei, according to some of those people.

Both moves come as some within the Trump administration are pushing for more aggressive efforts to limit China's technological rise and to contain what they see as a potential national security threats or rivals to US innovative power in the 21st century. That effort so far has been focused largely on Huawei, but has led to broader fears of a new technological Cold War splintering the global tech industry.

The steps being considered face debate within the administration and would ultimately need President Donald Trump's approval. A representative for the White House declined to comment. But the discussions illustrate the sometimes duelling priorities inside the US government over China.

Even as the moves are being contemplated, Mr Trump is touting a Chinese commitment to buy an additional US$200 billion (S$278 billion) over the next two years in American farm exports, manufactured products and energy as part of a phase one trade deal that went into effect last Friday.

Some analysts and industry experts say a short-term effort to clamp down on China's access to technology could have long-term consequences for vital US export industries like the aviation and semiconductor sectors.

"What the administration seems to fail to understand is that US advanced technology companies need global scale to succeed, whether in engines, chips or other advanced technologies," said Mr Rob Atkinson, president of think-tank Information Technology and Innovation Foundation. "Cutting off exports works against that goal, and will limit US innovation."

Both of the new measures, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, are expected to be decided on at a meeting of Cabinet-level officials on Feb 28, according to the four people familiar with the discussions. A meeting of lower-level officials is planned for tomorrow, they said.

The discussions over banning the sale of the GE/Safran Leap 1C engine to China is based on fears that it could help Chinese companies reverse engineer the technology used and speed up the development of their own jet engine programmes.

The new measures aimed at Huawei are part of a broader administration campaign to both limit its rise and convince allies not to use its equipment in new fifth-generation communications networks, an effort that heated up again at a weekend security conference in Munich.

The administration is now considering closing a loophole that allows US companies to use overseas production facilities to sell materials with less than 25 per cent US content by lowering that limit to 10 per cent. It is also discussing changing something known as the "foreign direct product rule" to further restrict Huawei's access to products based on US technology manufactured overseas by non-US companies.

Among the discussions related to the latter move has been extending a ban on doing business with Huawei to any semiconductor plant using US-made chipmaking equipment, according to some of the people familiar with the discussions.

But a person close to the debate said the talks related to a ban on sales that in any way touched US-made chipmaking equipment were not as advanced as other steps.

BLOOMBERG