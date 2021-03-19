US moves to ban more Chinese telcos

WASHINGTON • The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) moved towards barring China Unicom (Hong Kong) and ComNet from the United States, calling the Chinese telecommunications carriers a security risk controlled by Beijing.

The action against two of China's three major telecoms operators was decided by a 4-0 vote by the agency on Wednesday.

It continues a security crackdown that earlier touched gear makers Huawei and ZTE.

In 2019, the FCC barred China Mobile from the US market over national security concerns.

ComNet, a subsidiary of Pacific Networks Corp, and the unit formally known as China Unicom (Americas) Operations were told in April last year by the FCC to show they are independent from the Chinese government, or face proceedings that could result in ejection from the US market.

With its Wednesday vote, the FCC began those proceedings.

"These companies are indirectly owned and controlled by the Chinese government," FCC acting chairman Jessica Rosenworcel said. "There is strong reason to believe that they will have to comply with requests from the Chinese government and advance its goals and policies."

The integrity of US phone networks has emerged as a key point of contention as the US and China joust over a range of issues, including network security, trade and responsibility for the spread of the coronavirus.

The Chinese companies may present evidence in proceedings set in motion by the vote, the FCC said in a statement.

Ms Rosenworcel said US agencies had "recommended to us that there are no mitigation measures that would be able to address this problem".

China Unicom said in a statement after the FCC action that it has operated in the US for nearly 20 years through a subsidiary that fully complies with the law.

It said it "expects a thorough, fair and fact-based review of the company's conduct by the FCC".

The company had said in a filing last June that it had followed rules and there was no basis to oust it from the US.

The move spells more bad news for the embattled firms' US operations, following a January decision by the New York Stock Exchange to bar them from trading to comply with an executive order by then US President Donald Trump.

China Unicom links to US networks at 11 places where it has installed routers, according to a Nov 16 filing by security agencies including the Department of Justice and the State Department.

The company leases circuits from US carriers, and works with AT&T, Verizon Communications and CenturyLink.

Separately, on Wednesday, the US Commerce Department issued subpoenas for multiple unnamed Chinese communications providers as part of a review into potential national security risks.

The department called the subpoenas an important step for collecting information to make a determination for possible action to protect the security of American companies and workers.

BLOOMBERG, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE