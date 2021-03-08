US move to shake up Afghan peace process meets with objections

KABUL • The US special envoy to Afghanistan proposed a shake-up of the stalled peace process last week, including an interim government and a conference of key players, according to diplomatic and political sources.

But his plan faced immediate objections by the warring sides.

Afghan-born American diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad is on a visit to the Afghan capital Kabul, Doha and other regional capitals, his first since US President Joe Biden's administration began reviewing its options for the peace process and as time runs out before a May 1 deadline for the withdrawal of US troops.

With peace negotiations in the Qatari capital of Doha making little progress and violence in Afghanistan escalating, Mr Khalilzad is trying to build consensus around alternative options with all Afghan sides and key regional players, sources said.

Washington "thinks Doha isn't working and needs impetus and an alternate approach", said one diplomatic source.

In Kabul, Mr Khalilzad met Mr Abdullah Abdullah, the chief peace envoy, President Ashraf Ghani and other political and civil society leaders, including former president Hamid Karzai.

Three diplomatic sources, two sources on the teams of political leaders who met Mr Khalilzad and two international sources in Kabul said one of the envoy's main proposals was an interim government arrangement, referred to as a participatory or representative government.

A former Afghan government official familiar with the matter said Mr Khalilzad shared a document detailing the power-sharing proposal and that it revised a paper he circulated in December.

Another proposal was a meeting with a similar format to the 2001 Bonn conference, to involve representatives from a wide range of Afghan parties meeting in person while international agencies and diplomats push them to a solution.

Anti-Taleban leaders met under international auspices in the German city of Bonn after the 2001 US-led invasion ousted the insurgents from power. They agreed on a provisional administration and a road map for forming a permanent government and writing a new Constitution.

"We're considering a number of different ideas that might accelerate the process," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Friday.

"The United States is not making any formal proposals and is continuing to review all relevant options for future force posture - and all means all," a State Department spokesman said last Saturday. "Ambassador Khalilzad has discussed a range of ways to move the diplomacy forward."

The two international sources said Mr Khalilzad is asking the United Nations to take a lead role and call the conference.

Mr Khalilzad's plans immediately encountered objections from both the Afghan government and the Taleban.

President Ghani made a fiery speech in Afghanistan's Parliament last Saturday, repeating his refusal to step aside for an interim government. "Any institution can write a fantasy on a piece of paper and suggest a solution for Afghanistan," he said, warning that any transfer of power would have to take place through polls, as required by the Constitution.

A Taleban leader in Doha who spoke on condition of anonymity said Mr Khalilzad raised the possibility of an interim government and a conference with the insurgents' negotiating team, as well as asking for a ceasefire or reduction in violence by 60 to 70 per cent.

He said the Taleban would not join an interim government, but was not opposed to one being formed. "We would recommend people with a good reputation for the interim government and this set-up would need to work for at least two years to depoliticise all the government departments, including the security establishment," he said, adding they could consider the reduction in violence, but not a ceasefire.

REUTERS