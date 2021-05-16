US motorists hunt for fuel as post-hacking replenishment starts

WASHINGTON • Motorists in south-east US states yesterday continued to hunt for fuel as a massive replenishment effort took hold, helping to ease shortages from a cyber attack that cut supplies from Florida to New Jersey.

The six-day Colonial Pipeline shutdown was the most disruptive cyber attack on record. Widespread panic buying continued two days after the pipeline network restarted, leaving fuel stations across the US South-east out of petrol.

With more Americans taking road trips as pandemic restrictions ease, pump prices are at their highest in years.

More than 14,000 petrol stations surveyed by fuel tracking app GasBuddy were experiencing shortages, down from a peak of 16,200 on Friday.

The nationwide average for a gallon of regular unleaded was US$3.04 (S$4.05), up from US$2.95 a week ago, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

President Joe Biden on Thursday assured motorists that supplies should start returning to normal by the weekend.

"Most of these states/areas with outages have continued to see panic buying, which is likely a contributing factor to the slow-ish recovery thus far," said GasBuddy's Mr Patrick De Haan. "It will take a few weeks."

Colonial Pipeline announced late on Thursday it had restarted its entire pipeline system linking refineries on the Gulf Coast to markets along the eastern seaboard.

On Friday evening, the pipeline was shipping at normal rates based on shipper nominations, a spokesman for Colonial said. Some states experienced modest improvements but still had a lot of petrol shortages.

An effort that involved ships under emergency waivers moving fuel from US Gulf Coast refiners to the north-east and tanker trunks ferrying petrol from Alabama to Virginia helped to stem the losses.

In the capital Washington, Mr Dennis Li was stuck on Friday at a Sunoco station that was out of fuel. He had tried to find fuel at four stations during the day, with no luck.

"I'm running on empty to the point where I don't want to drive any more," said Mr Li, who is from Annapolis, Maryland.

Mr Nicholas Swann had driven from his home in Washington to Bethesda to get petrol, where the wait was 15 minutes.

"We were originally going to drive out to the beach this weekend but we don't know if we will, because I can't make it there and back on one tank," Mr Swann said.

The hacking group blamed for the attack, DarkSide, said it had hacked four other companies including a Toshiba subsidiary in Germany.

Colonial Pipeline has not determined how the initial breach occurred, a spokesman said.

More than 14,000 petrol stations surveyed by fuel tracking app GasBuddy were experiencing shortages, down from a peak of 16,200 on Friday.

The 8,800km pipeline carries 100 million gallons of petrol, diesel and jet fuel a day from Texas refineries to East Coast markets.

Colonial has not disclosed how much money the hackers were seeking or whether it had paid the ransom. Bloomberg News and The New York Times reported that it paid nearly US$5 million to hackers.

Mr Steve Boyd, a senior managing director at fuel delivery firm Sun Coast Resources, estimated that with petrol moving along the pipeline at half of the Colonial network's normal speed, it could take 12 to 20 days for new deliveries to reach the northern-most point in Linden, New Jersey.

Sun Coast has 75 trucks taking supplies from terminals in Alabama and Georgia to retailers as far away as Virginia.

"If customers need us for another week or three weeks, we'll be there," said Mr Boyd.

REUTERS