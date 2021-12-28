US monitoring cruise ships hit by Covid-19 infections

MIAMI • The United States authorities are monitoring dozens of cruise ships hit by Covid-19 cases while sailing in the country's waters, with several of them reportedly denied port in the Caribbean.

Over 60 vessels were under observation after "reported cases of Covid-19 have met the threshold for CDC investigation", the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Sunday.

The Washington Post reported that several cruise liners were denied port at their scheduled destinations. One of them, the Carnival Freedom, was turned away from the Caribbean island of Bonaire, the Post reported.

"We are sailing on a petri dish," said cruise passenger Ashley Peterson, cited by the Post.

"I feel like I just spent my past week at a superspreader event," the 34-year-old added.

In a statement to Agence France-Presse, Carnival confirmed that "a small number on board were isolated due to a positive Covid-19 test".

"The rapid spread of the Omicron variant may shape how some destination authorities with limited medical resources may view even a small number of cases, even when they are being managed with our vigorous protocols," the company said, without providing further details.

The Carnival Freedom arrived in Miami on Sunday morning, disembarked all guests and "will depart on its next voyage as planned", the company said, adding if it was denied entry to a certain port, it would work "to find an alternative destination".

It added the CDC was "fully informed and supportive of our protocols and operational plans".

Earlier this week, 55 people tested positive for Covid-19 aboard a Royal Caribbean International cruise, the company said.

The infections spread among passengers and crew members on the Odyssey of the Seas despite 95 per cent of the people on board being vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to Royal Caribbean.

The ship did not dock at the Caribbean islands of Curacao and Aruba, the last scheduled stops on its eight-day voyage, as a precaution. It returned to port at Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Sunday.

