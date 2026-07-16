US Mint will produce $1 coin with Trump’s image, Treasury Secretary says
- The US Mint will produce $1 coins featuring President Donald Trump’s image to commemorate the nation’s 250th anniversary, announced Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
- The coin’s design includes "Liberty", "In God We Trust", "1776-2026," and a bald eagle from the presidential seal, replacing a controversial draft showing Trump with a raised fist.
- Critics question the coin’s legality due to laws forbidding living persons on currency, but these apply to paper money, while Congress allowed $1 commemorative coins without living person images in 2020.
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WASHINGTON - The US Mint will begin producing $1 coins with President Donald Trump’s face on the front as part of its commemoration of the nation’s 250th anniversary, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on July 15.
The design, which also features the words “Liberty”, “In God We Trust” and “1776-2026“ on the front and an image of the bald eagle from the presidential seal on the back was a revision from a draft made public in October. The rear face of that design showed Trump holding a raised clenched fist framed with the words “fight, fight, fight”, a reference to the 2024 assassination attempt against him.
Trump said he was “honoured” by the coin.
“They gave me a coin,” Trump said in an interview with Fox Business. “That’s very unusual from what I understand.”
Critics have raised questions about the design’s legality. An 1866 US law mandates that no living person’s portrait can be used on US currency, but that refers to paper money produced by the Bureau of Engraving and Printing. Coins are minted by the US Mint.
Congress in 2020 passed a law allowing the Treasury Secretary to mint $1 coins to mark the 250th anniversary, but that law forbade designs portraying a living person.
The US Treasury did not immediately respond to a request for comment. BLOOMBERG