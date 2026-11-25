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US military to destroy over 4,500kg of unstable explosives in Iowa

Technicians take soil samples ahead of a detonation of a degraded stockpile of explosive materials in Middletown, Iowa.

WASHINGTON – The US military will detonate on Nov 25 some 4,535kg of unstable and degraded explosive material in Iowa, where local residents have been urged to evacuate amid concerns over possible toxic lead contamination.

Officials say the 68 drums of lead azide – the entire US stockpile of the material – are at risk of spontaneous explosion and cannot be moved or opened, requiring their destruction at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, where they have been stored for more than 15 years.

A series of safety measures are being taken to curb potential contamination from the blast, but the Army has encouraged residents of a small town and other nearby areas to leave “out of an abundance of caution”.

The detonation of the explosives was initially scheduled for Nov 20 but was postponed for three days, after which President Donald Trump paused the operation pending a court decision and approval from the state’s incoming governor.

“There is consensus across the experts across the country that a controlled, mitigated detonation of the lead azide is far preferable to an uncontrolled, spontaneous detonation,” acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle said at a news conference on Nov 24.

The destruction of the lead azide, which was once used as a detonator in munitions, is to take place at 9am local time (11pm, Singapore time) on Nov 25 because “the forecasted weather patterns are ideal to protect public health and safety across the region”, Telle said.

Trump said on Nov 23 the detonation would only proceed if an appeals court signed off and if Iowa’s incoming governor, Rob Sand, a Democrat, agreed for it to go ahead.

The court cleared the way in a ruling late on Nov 23, while Sand said the same day that the “administration should make this decision based on the information they have from the people they brought in to do the job months ago”.

Colonel Aaron Teller, who leads the explosives experts who will carry out the detonation, said the last major disposal of lead azide occurred in 1977, when some 3,000kg of the substance were destroyed in an open-air blast in Colorado.

Teller said in that case, 75% of the lead particulate remained at the site even with no mitigation measures, and that steps have been taken to better contain it in the upcoming Iowa detonation.

“There’s extensive protective works around those two bunkers, earthen-filled barriers that extend well above the tops of those magazines,” Teller told journalists.

There is also a vent in the protective works that is designed to send material released by the blast into an uninhabited area on the grounds of the ammunition plant.

Large water tanks are installed at the site to contain the explosion and keep lead particulates from entering the atmosphere, Teller said, while the blast and the material it releases will also be curbed by flooding the exterior of the magazines with a foam material.

The Army released two maps on Nov 24 as part of a public safety advisory showing potential exposure to toxic lead dust on surfaces and in the air in areas extending south-west of the planned blast site.

“Consider avoiding the highlighted area or remain indoors with windows/doors closed,” the maps said, warning that “children under six are especially vulnerable to lead exposure”.

The advisory also urged a local evacuation, saying the Federal Emergency Management Agency is “supporting the recommended relocation for all residents of Middletown, Iowa, and immediate surrounding impacted areas”.

“Evacuated individuals will be notified by phone once the all-clear is given and at that point may return home,” it said. AFP