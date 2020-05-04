Coronavirus: US military salutes front-line workers via flypasts

WASHINGTON • Military jets flew over US cities to salute front-line workers in the country which has the highest coronavirus caseload and death toll in the world.

Residents of the nation's capital Washington, as well as in Baltimore and Atlanta, were treated to sights of the Navy's Blue Angels and the Air Force's Thunderbirds arcing across the sky last Saturday. There were also crowds at the National Mall to see the jets fly in formation past sites such as the US Capitol and the Washington Monument.

Most of those who showed up appeared to be following social distancing rules. Many wore masks.

"Proud to see the #AmericaStrong salute to our healthcare & frontline workers with a spectacular flyover today in Washington, D.C. Thank you to the @AFThunderbirds and @BlueAngels for this beautiful display of solidarity," First Lady Melania Trump tweeted, including a photo of herself watching the fly-by from outside the White House.

The Thunderbirds hailed health workers and first responders battling the coronavirus, which has infected more than 1.1 million in the US and killed more than 66,000.

"They are an inspiration for the entire country during these challenging times and it was an honour to fly for them today," the group said on Twitter.

The military jets last month flew over US virus epicentre New York City, as well as Newark and Trenton, New Jersey and Philadelphia.

