US military is asked to house 5,000 child migrants due to border 'crisis'

WASHINGTON (AFP) - The Trump administration has asked the US Department of Defence to prepare to house up to 5,000 unaccompanied illegal immigrant children amid what it calls a mounting "crisis" at the border, the Pentagon said on Thursday (March 7).

The Department of Health and Human Services, "requested DoD support to identify space to house up to 5,000 unaccompanied alien children on DoD installations, if needed, through Sept 30, 2019," said Pentagon spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Jamie Davis.

"DoD will work with the military services to identify potential locations for such support, and will work with HHS to assess any DoD facilities or suitable DoD land for potential use to provide temporary shelter for unaccompanied alien children," he said.

(This story is developing)