US military boards are defying orders and letting trans troops serve

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Trump administration claims that trans troops are a costly burden on military effectiveness – a position that military findings contradict.

WASHINGTON – US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth used a slur to proudly announce to an auditorium of Marines in September that he was ridding the military of all transgender troops.

The Pentagon had set up review boards at bases around the globe, staffed by everyday uniformed service members with narrow orders that all but ensured that the trans troops appearing before them would be voted out.