US military boards are defying orders and letting trans troops serve
Dave Philipps
- US Navy and Marine Corps boards are defying orders to remove transgender troops, keeping them in nine of 12 cases, the New York Times reports.
- The Pentagon’s secret hearings use strict rules to push out trans service members, but some boards say strong service records and skills matter more.
- The shift is a rebuke to Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Donald Trump’s ban, though final decisions can still be reversed and legal challenges continue.
AI generated
WASHINGTON – US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth used a slur to proudly announce to an auditorium of Marines in September that he was ridding the military of all transgender troops.
The Pentagon had set up review boards at bases around the globe, staffed by everyday uniformed service members with narrow orders that all but ensured that the trans troops appearing before them would be voted out.