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US military boards are defying orders and letting trans troops serve

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The Trump administration claims that trans troops are a costly burden on military effectiveness – a position that military findings contradict.

The Trump administration claims that trans troops are a costly burden on military effectiveness – a position that military findings contradict.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Dave Philipps

  • US Navy and Marine Corps boards are defying orders to remove transgender troops, keeping them in nine of 12 cases, the New York Times reports.
  • The Pentagon’s secret hearings use strict rules to push out trans service members, but some boards say strong service records and skills matter more.
  • The shift is a rebuke to Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Donald Trump’s ban, though final decisions can still be reversed and legal challenges continue.

AI generated

WASHINGTON – US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth used a slur to proudly announce to an auditorium of Marines in September that he was ridding the military of all transgender troops.

The Pentagon had set up review boards at bases around the globe, staffed by everyday uniformed service members with narrow orders that all but ensured that the trans troops appearing before them would be voted out.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.