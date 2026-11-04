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US midterms: Democrat Annie Andrews wins US Senate seat in South Carolina upset over Darline Graham

South Carolina Democratic Senate candidate Annie Andrews (lef) hugs her mother, Marybeth Lintzenich, after receiving news of favourable election results at the Charleston Marriott on Nov 3, 2026.

WASHINGTON - Democrat Annie Andrews won a US Senate seat in conservative South Carolina on Nov 3, according to media projections, ousting Republican Darline Graham in a state President Donald Trump carried by 18 percentage points just two years ago.

Andrews, a paediatrician, is the first Democrat to win a Senate seat in South Carolina in 28 years, a striking gain for a party that needed a net four seats to overturn Republicans’ 53-47 majority.

Andrews’ win in a state that neither Democrats nor Republicans considered competitive until recent weeks embodies the broader rejection of Trump and his handling of the economy during the first two years of his term.

Trump’s approval rating hit a record low over voter discontent with the Iran war, high diesel prices and the cost of living, which put once solidly Republican seats into play.

After the death of his ally, US Senator Lindsey Graham, Trump backed Graham’s sister Darline to fill his seat.

Trump encouraged her to run for a full six-year term despite her low profile and political inexperience.

Graham won a special runoff election for the Republican nomination with Trump’s backing, but she acknowledged during the primary that she’s “not that informed on national security.”

Andrews outraised Graham by US$22 million (S$28.12 million).

Republican outside groups poured US$27 million into holding the seat, while Democratic groups invested US$24 million to flip it.

Trump last week held a rally in the state as the race tightened, where Graham told supporters her opponent is “batshit crazy.”

In response, Andrews asked Graham if it’s crazy “to want cheaper gas and groceries.” REUTERS