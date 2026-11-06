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US midterms: After Texas governor Abbott’s defeat, Houston’s mayor changes course on ICE

Mayor John Whitmire has instructed Houston police to stop notifying immigration agents when they encounter someone without legal status during routine street stops.

HOUSTON – The stunning wave of Republican defeats is already having an effect in Texas.

Mayor John Whitmire of Houston said he was directing city police officers on Nov 6 to limit their cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during traffic stops, bucking a policy imposed on Texas’ largest city by Governor Greg Abbott.