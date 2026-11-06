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US midterms: After Texas governor Abbott’s defeat, Houston’s mayor changes course on ICE

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Mayor John Whitmire has instructed Houston police to stop notifying immigration agents when they encounter someone without legal status during routine street stops.

Mayor John Whitmire has instructed Houston police to stop notifying immigration agents when they encounter someone without legal status during routine street stops.

PHOTO: ANTRANIK TAVITIAN/NYTIMES

J. David Goodman

  • Houston Mayor John Whitmire ordered the police to limit ICE contact during traffic stops. Officers will only alert ICE after arrests and jail bookings.
  • He said the change followed the midterm defeats of Governor Greg Abbott and other Republicans. Whitmire called the old policy “a lot of anxiety” for residents and said it was less effective.
  • The move reverses Abbott-backed pressure that threatened US$110 million in public safety funding. City leaders say the new rule protects trust, dignity and focus on violent crime.

AI generated

HOUSTON – The stunning wave of Republican defeats is already having an effect in Texas.

Mayor John Whitmire of Houston said he was directing city police officers on Nov 6 to limit their cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during traffic stops, bucking a policy imposed on Texas’ largest city by Governor Greg Abbott.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.