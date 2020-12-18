US Members of Congress to be vaccinated with first round of coronavirus vaccine: Physician

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Members of the US Congress will be able to get vaccinated for Covid-19 with the distribution of the first tranche of vaccine doses, the congressional physician said on Thursday (Dec 17).

In a letter to members of Congress and their staff, Dr Brian Monahan said he had been notified by the White House's National Security Council that Congress "will be provided with a specific number of Covid-19 vaccine doses to meet long-standing requirements for continuity of government operations."

He said the "small number of Covid-19 vaccine doses reflects a fraction of the first tranche of vaccines as it is distributed throughout the country."

Monahan did not say when the vaccinations would start.

