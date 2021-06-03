US meat factories grind to a halt after ransomware strike

CHICAGO • A cyber attack on the world's largest meat processor forced the shutdown of nine beef factories in the United States, as well as disrupted production at poultry and pork plants, according to union officials.

The attack on Tuesday could upset the nation's meat markets and also raises new questions about the vulnerability of critical American businesses.

The company, JBS, said the majority of its plants would reopen yesterday. But even one day's disruption at JBS could "significantly impact" wholesale beef prices, according to analysts at Daily Livestock Report.

The breach at JBS was a ransomware attack, the White House said - the second recent such attack to freeze up a critical US business operation.

Last month, a ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline, which transports fuel to nearly half of the country's East Coast, triggered shortages and panic buying.

Brazil-based JBS is a sprawling meat supplier with operations in the US, Australia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, New Zealand and Britain. JBS accounts for one-fifth of the daily US cattle harvest.

It said late on Tuesday that it had made "significant progress resolving the cyber attack", but it did not say if any ransom had been paid.

Mr Andre Nogueira, chief executive of JBS USA, said: "Our systems are coming back online and we are not sparing any resources to fight this threat."

The US Department of Agriculture said it is working with other producers to help minimise any shortages.

All nine JBS beef plants in the US shut down on Tuesday, according to the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, which represents workers at JBS beef and pork factories.

The company's poultry and pork factories in the US posted on Facebook that they had cancelled shifts or altered production scheduled for Monday or Tuesday, with some of them citing "IT issues".

Besides the US factories, the shutdowns also affected 2,500 workers at a beef plant in Alberta, said Mr Scott Payne, spokesman for United Food and Commercial Workers Local 401 in Canada.

Ms Karine Jean-Pierre, a White House deputy press secretary, told reporters on Air Force One on Tuesday that JBS had told the Biden administration that it was a ransomware attack, and that the ransom demand had come from "a criminal organisation likely based in Russia".

Ms Jean-Pierre said: "The White House has offered assistance to JBS, and our team and the Department of Agriculture have spoken to their leadership several times.

"The White House is engaging directly with the Russian government on this matter and delivering the message that responsible states do not harbour ransomware criminals."

JBS sells beef and pork under the Swift brand, with retailers such as Costco Wholesale carrying its pork loins and tenderloins. JBS also owns most of chicken processor Pilgrim's Pride, which sells organic chicken under the Just Bare brand.

The ongoing shutdowns of JBS factories would threaten to raise meat prices further for American consumers during the summer grilling season and disrupt meat exports at a time of strong demand from China.

"The supply chains, logistics and transportation that keep our society moving are especially vulnerable to ransomware, where attacks on choke points can have outsized effects and encourage hasty payments," said threat researcher John Hultquist from security firm FireEye.

Colonial Pipeline's multi-day shutdown last month sparked panic buying in some eastern states, and ended when the company paid US$4.4 million (S$5.8 million) in ransom to the hackers.

The online vulnerabilities of American oil conduits led the federal government last week to impose cyber-security requirements on petroleum pipelines for the first time.

