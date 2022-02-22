US may cut ties with Russian banks as part of sanctions package

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK • President Joe Biden's administration has prepared an initial package of sanctions against Russia that includes barring US financial institutions from processing transactions for major Russian banks, three people familiar with the matter said.

The measures, which would be implemented only if Russia invades Ukraine, aim to hurt the Russian economy by cutting the "correspondent" banking relationships between targeted Russian banks and United States banks that enable international payments.

While the US authorities have said banking restrictions would be part of a package of possible sanctions, the administration's plan to cut correspondent banking ties - which underpin global money flows - has not previously been reported.

The US will also wield its most powerful sanctioning tool against certain Russian individuals and companies by placing them on the Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list, effectively kicking them out of the US banking system, banning their trade with Americans and freezing their US assets, the same sources said.

The sources said the package could change up to the last minute and it was unclear who the targets would be.

However, they believe top Russian financial institutions including VTB Bank, Sberbank, VEB and Gazprombank are possible targets.

Experts consulted by Reuters said that while the correspondent banking tool lacks the punch of an SDN designation, which freezes a bank's assets, it could still deal a meaningful blow to the target banks by making it difficult to transact in US dollars, the global reserve currency.

Much of global trade is transacted in dollars. It is unclear whether Russian banks would be added to the SDN list, but both types of sanctions could hit Russia hard.

"Since a significant number of global trade transactions are in US dollars, this is a sanction with bite, but without the more complicated and deadly sanction of being placed on the SDN list and having all assets in the US or in the hands of US persons frozen," said Washington lawyer Kay Georgi, who specialises in international trade.

Sources noted that the administration could exempt certain transactions from the restrictions if deemed necessary.

