Coronavirus Global situation

US marks new daily record of over 277,000 Covid-19 cases

Top scientist warns that worst may be yet to come as holiday travel spreads the virus

People taking part in a group dance class on the Mission Beach boardwalk in San Diego, California, on Saturday. The US state reported more than 53,000 new infections on Saturday, prompting an urgent appeal for blood donations by the health department.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
  • Published
    1 hour ago

WASHINGTON • The United States on Saturday saw its highest number yet of coronavirus cases recorded in one day, with more than 277,000 infections.

The country hardest hit by the pandemic has marked 20.4 million cases overall and 350,000 deaths.

Infections have been surging in recent months, with top US government scientist Anthony Fauci warning that the worst of the pandemic may be yet to come, driving the country to a "critical point" as holiday travel spreads the virus.

On the first day of this year, the US surpassed 20 million Covid-19 cases - twice as many as the second-ranking nation, India.

Several states are struggling with rising daily cases, deaths and hospitalisations amid a lack of a national strategy. The country has floundered in its efforts to quell Covid-19, with its vaccination programme beset by logistical problems.

More than 4.2 million people in the US have already received their first jabs, with 13 million doses distributed, but that falls well behind the 20 million shots that President Donald Trump's administration promised by the end of last year.

In California, the 53,331 new infections reported on Saturday - the most since a record 53,711 cases on Dec 15 - prompted an urgent appeal by the state's health department for blood donations.

The increase brings the total for the state to almost 2.35 million - with only six countries globally having more infections.

New York state passed one million Covid-19 cases, with more than 15,000 new infections on Saturday.

More than a third of the state's total cases were reported last month as cold weather nudged people indoors, holidays increased social gatherings and residents got tired of restrictions.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BLOOMBERG

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 04, 2021, with the headline 'US marks new daily record of over 277,000 Covid-19 cases'. Print Edition | Subscribe
