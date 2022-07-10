US man charged with selling counterfeit Cisco goods from China

NEW YORK • US prosecutors on Friday announced the arrest of a Florida man accused of importing counterfeit Cisco networking equipment from China that if authentic would be worth more than US$1 billion (S$1.4 billion), and reselling it on Amazon.com, eBay and elsewhere.

Onur Aksoy, 38, of Miami, allegedly worked with suppliers in China and Hong Kong from 2013 to 2022 to import tens of thousands of fake devices through at least 19 entities in New Jersey and Florida dubbed the Pro Network.

The US Attorney's Office in New Jersey said Aksoy then resold the devices, after disguising them with fake Cisco labels, packaging and documentation.

According to the indictment, the scheme netted about US$100 million in revenue and several million dollars of illegal profit for Aksoy, who allegedly bought the fake devices for as much as 99 per cent less than Cisco's recommended retail prices.

Cisco Systems sent at least seven cease-and-desist letters to Aksoy, who in response had his lawyer at the time provide forged invoices at least twice, the indictment said.

Amazon and eBay, meanwhile, blocked numerous storefronts after receiving counterfeiting complaints from customers and Cisco, the indictment added.

A lawyer representing Aksoy in the criminal case did not respond to requests for comment. Cisco, based in San Jose, California, did not respond to similar requests.

Aksoy was charged with 11 criminal counts including mail fraud, wire fraud, trafficking in counterfeit goods, and conspiracy. Each count carries a prison term of between five and 20 years.

REUTERS