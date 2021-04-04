US lifts sanctions imposed on ICC prosecutor

WASHINGTON • The United States has lifted sanctions on International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Fatou Bensouda that drew international criticism after they were imposed by former president Donald Trump's administration.

The move, announced by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, lifts sanctions imposed on Ms Bensouda over her investigation into whether American forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan.

It also removes Mr Phakiso Mochochoko, head of the ICC's Jurisdiction, Complementarity and Cooperation Division, from the Specially Designated Nationals list.

In a statement, Mr Blinken said the State Department had also terminated a separate 2019 policy on visa restrictions on certain ICC staff and added: "These decisions reflect our assessment that the measures adopted were inappropriate and ineffective."

The Trump administration last year accused the Hague-based ICC of infringing on US national sovereignty when it authorised an investigation into war crimes committed by Afghan forces, the Taleban or US troops.

It targeted court staff in September with asset freezes and travel bans for investigating American citizens without US consent. The United States is not a member of the court.

A spokesman for the ICC said the court and its governing body of the member states welcomed the US move.

"I trust this decision signals the start of a new phase of our common undertaking to fight against impunity," said Ms Silvia Fernandez de Gurmendi, president of the Assembly of States Parties - as the ICC's governing body is known - in a statement.

REUTERS