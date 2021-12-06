US leads allies in condemning Taliban over slayings of ex-Afghan forces

WASHINGTON • The United States has led a group of Western nations and allies in condemnation of the Taliban over the "summary killings" of former members of the Afghan security forces as reported by rights groups, demanding quick investigations.

"We are deeply concerned by reports of summary killings and enforced disappearances of former members of the Afghan security forces as documented by Human Rights Watch and others," read a statement by the US, the European Union, Australia, Britain, Japan and others, which was released by the State Department on Saturday.

"We underline that the alleged actions constitute serious human rights abuses and contradict the Taliban's announced amnesty," the group of nations said, as it called on Afghanistan's new rulers to ensure the amnesty is enforced and "upheld across the country and throughout their ranks".

Early last week, Human Rights Watch (HRW) released a report that it says documents the summary execution or enforced disappearance of more than 100 former members of the Afghan National Security Forces, other military personnel, police and intelligence agents "who had surrendered to or were apprehended by Taliban forces" from mid-August through October.

"Reported cases must be investigated promptly and in a transparent manner, those responsible must be held accountable, and these steps must be clearly publicised as an immediate deterrent to further killings and disappearances," said the countries, which include Canada, New Zealand, Romania, Ukraine and several European nations, in their statement.

"We will continue to measure the Taliban by its actions."

Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Sayed Khosti rejected the accusation of reprisal killings, saying no evidence had been presented.

"If there is any evidence, it should be shared with us," he said in a video statement, pointing to the general amnesty announced by the Taliban government.

"We have had some individual cases of killings of ex-government members, but these were due to private enmity and we've arrested those involved.

"This is slander against the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, not justice."

The United Nations has expressed concern about "credible allegations" that the Taliban has carried out reprisal killings since its victory, despite the promises of amnesty for the fallen government's troops.

In its report, HRW said Taliban leaders have directed surrendering security forces to register with the authorities in order to be screened for ties to certain military or special forces units, and to receive a letter guaranteeing their safety.

"However, the Taliban has used these screenings to detain and summarily execute or forcibly disappear individuals within days of their registration, leaving their bodies for their relatives or communities to find," HRW said.

Washington held talks with Taliban officials earlier last week - the second round of discussions since US forces left Afghanistan. At the talks in Doha, US officials urged the hardline Islamist group to provide access to education for women and girls across the country. It also "expressed deep concern regarding allegations of human rights abuses", said a US spokesman.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS