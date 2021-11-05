US leadership in Asia vital: Ng

Singapore continues to believe that the United States' military presence in the Asia-Pacific and its global leadership in finance and trade are crucial for the region's prosperity, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said at the Aspen Security Forum in Washington on Wednesday.

Dr Ng, who is on a three-day visit to the US capital this week, later told reporters that the US and Singapore will work together to continue to set up the Republic's upcoming fighter jet training detachment in the US territory of Guam.

