US leaders clash over face masks as infections surge

ATLANTA • Colorado and Arkansas have joined a growing list of US states requiring face coverings in public to combat a surge in coronavirus infections, after Georgia's governor moved the other way and barred such measures from being imposed at the local level.

The conflicting directives over masks came as the United States reported at least 77,000 new Covid-19 cases nationwide on Thursday, a record daily jump in known infections for the seventh time this month, according to a Reuters tally.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious diseases expert, has warned that the number of cases could soon top 100,000 a day if Americans do not come together to take steps necessary to halt the spread of the virus.

The US is the worst-hit country worldwide, with nearly 3.7 million infections and over 141,000 deaths from the virus.

Texas alone accounted for one in five of the newly reported cases.

A majority of states - 26 out of 50 - have now sided with health experts urging that face masks be made mandatory, rather than a matter of personal choice.

Bucking the trend, Georgia's Governor Brian Kemp, a Republican, issued an executive order late on Wednesday suspending local regulations on face masks, while saying residents were "strongly encouraged" to wear them.

