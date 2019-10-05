US leader's allegations against Hunter Biden

WASHINGTON • US President Donald Trump has called on China to investigate his potential 2020 election rival Joe Biden over his son Hunter Biden's dealings with a fund that sought to raise Chinese capital for investment.

Mr Trump has previously also alleged that the older Mr Biden, as US vice-president in 2014, had tried to block a Ukraine corruption probe into Mr Hunter Biden's business partner, a Ukraine gas tycoon, using US aid as leverage.

The record in Ukraine, however, shows that there was no corruption probe into Mr Hunter Biden's partner to be blocked.

Here is a closer look at Mr Trump's latest allegations.

WHY IS TRUMP CALLING FOR A PROBE INTO HUNTER BIDEN'S CHINA DEALINGS?

Mr Trump has alleged that Mr Hunter Biden got China to invest US$1.5 billion (S$2.1 billion) in a fund he was involved in soon after accompanying his father on a trip to Beijing in December 2013, when his father was still vice-president of the United States.

"When Biden's son walks out of China with US$1.5 billion in a fund, and the biggest funds in the world can't get money out of China, and he's there for one quick meeting and he flies in on Air Force Two, I think that's a horrible thing," Mr Trump said last month.

Mr Trump has not provided evidence to support this claim.

Mr Hunter Biden has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, and Mr Trump's critics say the President is instead trying to divert attention from his impeachment inquiry.

WHAT ARE HUNTER BIDEN'S INVESTMENTS?

In 2009, Mr Hunter Biden co-founded Rosemont Seneca Partners, along with Mr Christopher Heinz, the stepson of former US secretary of state John Kerry, and Mr Devon Archer, an American businessman.

In 2012, the younger Mr Biden and Mr Archer spoke with Chinese private equity investor Jonathan Li about joining forces on a fund that would invest Chinese capital - and possibly capital from other countries - outside of China, The New Yorker magazine reported in July.

In 2013, Mr Li, Mr Archer and others agreed to establish the fund, called BHR Partners, and Mr Hunter Biden joined as an unpaid member of the board.

Mr Hunter Biden told The New Yorker that he met Mr Li during the December 2013 trip, but described it as a social meeting.

Mr Hunter Biden's lawyer, Mr George Mesires, has said his client started out on the advisory board for BHR and became an investor in the fund with a 10 per cent stake only in 2017, when his father was no longer vice-president.

Mr Mesires said Mr Hunter Biden's investment in the fund was US$420,000, implying a total capitalisation for the fund of US$4.2 million.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE