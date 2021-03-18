US leader holding first press conference next week

WASHINGTON • United States President Joe Biden will next week hold his first formal press conference since taking office, White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said.

Mr Biden, who was sworn in on Jan 20, has broken with precedent by waiting so long to hold a full question-and-answer session with journalists.

The White House says he has frequently answered questions in informal settings instead.

The press conference next Thursday will take place more than 60 days into his term.

US media outlets both on the left and right have aimed increasingly sharp attacks at the President over the delay, with The Washington Post noting last weekend that Mr Biden's predecessor Donald Trump had given five news conferences by the same point and Mr Barack Obama had given two.

Fox News has made the absence of formal press conferences into a constant headline.

But Mr Biden does take small numbers of questions from reporters during daily events.

On Tuesday, he answered two questions just before leaving the White House for a trip to Pennsylvania to tout his huge economic stimulus package.

Ms Psaki gives a lengthy briefing to journalists every day, in contrast to press secretaries during the Trump administration who often went long periods without answering questions - except on Fox News.

Critics suggest Mr Biden's team is concerned about the unpredictability of a press conference and that efforts are made to restrict him to tightly controlled events, like a widely praised speech to the nation last week.

But according to Ms Psaki, Mr Biden has not prioritised a press conference because his first two months in office have been consumed by the massive challenges of getting his US$1.9 trillion (S$2.6 trillion) stimulus package through Congress and ramping up Covid-19 vaccinations to end the pandemic.

60 The press conference will take place more than this number of days into US President Joe Biden's term.

"That's where his time, energy, his focus has been," she said at one of her briefings.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE