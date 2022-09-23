US lawmakers grill banks on doing business with China

WASHINGTON - Top US bankers came under pressure from lawmakers on Wednesday to take a tougher stance on doing business with China amid growing tensions between Washington and Beijing over Taiwan as well as China's human rights record.

At a hearing before the US House Financial Services Committee, Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer, a Republican from Missouri, pressed bank chief executives on how they would respond in the hypothetical event of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

Lawmakers also asked the CEOs to condemn China's "human rights abuses", in a departure from previous hearings that tended to focus on domestic issues like housing and consumer protection.

"We will follow the government's guidance, which has been for decades to work with China," said Bank of America chief executive officer Brian Moynihan.

"If they change that position, we will immediately change it, as we did in Russia."

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser concurred.

The scrutiny underscores the challenges that the United States' largest lenders face as they try to balance commercial interests with pressure from policymakers and investors to take stances on social and governance issues. Wall Street giants including JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have sought in recent years to expand their businesses in China, the world's second-largest economy.

The authorities there have granted US banks more ownership of their securities businesses despite rising geopolitical tension. China is not yet a big profit centre for those banks, however.

"There would be few significant gains to the US or losses to China if banks pared back operations there," said Global Source Partners analyst Andrew Collier.

"The symbolism, however, is more important, because China is very concerned about decoupling in trade... so any pressure on the financial sector would send worrisome signals to Beijing."

Responding to a question about the US bank CEOs' and lawmakers' remarks, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday that "the Taiwan question has always been the most important and sensitive issue" for US-China relations.

"The US side should strictly adhere to the 'one China' principle and the provisions in the three US-China joint communiques, earnestly and effectively implement the US leaders' stance of not supporting Taiwan independence, (and) stop manipulating issues pertaining to Taiwan."

China regards Taiwan as a renegade province awaiting reunification with the mainland, by force if necessary. Taiwan says it will defend its freedoms.

Mr Luetkemeyer asked Ms Fraser what Citigroup would do if a war over Taiwan broke out.

"It's highly likely that we will have a reduced presence," she replied. Asked later if she would condemn "ongoing human rights abuses in China", Ms Fraser hesitated. "Condemn is a strong word," she said. "We certainly are very distressed to see it."

JPMorgan's Mr Dimon also warned that the US had to compete with Chinese banks, which have grown over the last few years to become the biggest in the world.

REUTERS