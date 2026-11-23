Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Calling the decision to reinstate Jensen Huang reckless, US Senator Elizabeth Warren said Nvidia’s board still owes Congress answers about the company’s compliance with US export controls.

WASHINGTON – US lawmakers from both parties offered sharp criticism on Nov 23 of Nvidia’s decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as chief executive and said Congress must pass legislation to crack down on US chip exports to China and get answers.

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is set to chair the Banking Committee starting in January, called the decision to reinstate Huang “reckless,” adding the board still owes Congress answers about the company’s compliance with US export controls.

“Jensen Huang’s return only increases the urgency of passing bipartisan export control Bills into law and making sure Nvidia does not lobby to kill that legislation and put our national security at risk,” Warren said.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York said the reinstatement showed it was critical to pass legislation to toughen restrictions on US chip exports to China.

“Democrats will wield their full power to investigate any wrongdoing by the Trump Administration, Jensen Huang, other Nvidia executives, and anyone selling out our national security for financial gain,” Schumer said.

Nvidia did not immediately comment.

President Donald Trump on CNBC said he had pressed the Nvidia board to reinstate Huang and said he did not think the board would have acted without his action.

Last week, Huang agreed to testify before the ‌US Senate in a public hearing, an aide to Republican US Senator Tim Scott ​said, as lawmakers probe allegations about ⁠Huang’s ties to a woman accused ​of being a Chinese spy.

Representative Don Bacon, a Republican, said: “Huang was compromised and exploited by a Chinese spy. Nvidia should have moved on without Huang and ignored the administration’s inexplicable desire to save Huang. Congress needs to get to the bottom of who approved high-end computer chips sales to China.”

Huang ⁠separately agreed ​to a closed-door interview ​with three House committees, slated for Dec 1.

Democratic Representative Debbie Dingell said the Nvidia board “made an irresponsible decision to reinstate Jensen Huang before Congress has even heard from him.”

She added: “There are serious national security questions that still need to be answered. The board must explain why it was willing to move ahead without those answers.”

Republican Senator John Cornyn also questioned the board’s determination. “No national security risk? Based on what?” Cornyn said on X.

Democratic Representative Richard Neal noted the Nvidia board cited “input from senior levels of the United States government” and said “this is one of the many reasons Congress needs to get answers on what exactly is going on here.”

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, a potential Democratic presidential candidate, also criticised the decision. “This is the greed and lack of accountability that the country just rejected,” Pritzker said. REUTERS