US lawmakers advance China competition Bill

WASHINGTON • US lawmakers have voted to greenlight a multibillion-dollar Bill aimed at jumpstarting high-tech research and manufacturing, countering China's growing influence and easing a global shortage of computer chips.

The House Democrats' America Competes Bill - their version of the US$250 billion (S$340 billion) US Innovation and Competition Act passed by the Senate - was approved in a 222-210 vote in the lower chamber.

The legislative push came after the Commerce Department warned that companies have an average of fewer than five days' worth of semiconductor chips on hand, leaving them vulnerable to shutdowns.

President Joe Biden wants to invest US$52 billion in domestic research and production and, after sitting on the Bill since it passed the Senate on cross-party vote in June, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently listed the US$350 billion package as a top priority.

"We're positioning the US interest in values to win on the world stage, holding the People's Republic of China accountable for using slave labour, which is a human rights issue and hurts US workers," Ms Pelosi told reporters.

"More American goods made here at home lowers costs and strengthens supply chains for Americans and ensures that America, not the People's Republic of China, writes the rules of the road for the 21st century."

The package would mark a win that Mr Biden would love to be able to trumpet at his State of the Union address on March 1, although it will now need to be reconciled with the Senate version, which could take several weeks.

Meanwhile, Ford Motor plans to suspend or cut production at eight of its factories in the US, Mexico and Canada throughout this week because of chip supply constraints, a spokesman told Reuters on Friday.

The changes come a day after the Detroit automaker warned that a chip shortage would lead to a decline in vehicle volume in the current quarter.

