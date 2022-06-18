US, Kyiv sign 3-year agriculture pact to address global food crisis

WASHINGTON • The United States Secretary of Agriculture has announced at the United Nations a three-year agriculture partnership between the US and Ukraine to address global food insecurity, which has been exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The partnership, in the form of a memorandum of understanding, was signed virtually earlier this week by Secretary Tom Vilsack and Ukrainian Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Mykola Solskyi.

Mr Vilsack said on Thursday that the agreement was focused on providing technical assistance to Ukraine, which before the war was the world's fourth-largest exporter of grain and seeds, and helping the country rebuild its agriculture industry after the war ends.

Mr Vilsack said the US would take several other steps to address the crisis, including incentives for growers to expand their production and, accordingly, increase the amount of grain available for food aid.

The war in Ukraine has caused global food and energy prices to soar, and risks creating grain supply shortages in countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa that depend heavily on imported wheat and grain from Ukraine.

The UN has warned that a global food crisis - already in the making because of climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic's disruption of supply chains - would place hundreds of thousands of people at risk of starvation.

A global effort is under way to release some 25 million tons of Ukrainian grain that are trapped by Russia's blockade of the country. The UN is also negotiating a deal in which Russia would allow transport of Ukrainian grain from ports in the Black Sea, in exchange for exports of Russian fertilisers to the world market without the threat of sanctions.

"Food should not be a weapon," Mr Vilsack said. "It's essential to get the grain most needed out of the ports."

Turkey, which has played a mediating role in the food conflict, on Wednesday offered to host four-way talks with Ukraine, Russia and the UN. But a breakthrough would require ports in Ukraine to be de-mined and ships to be escorted through safe corridors to avoid mines in the Black Sea.

Meanwhile, Russian-flagged ships have been carrying grain harvested in Ukraine last season and transporting it to Syria, said US satellite imagery company Maxar on Thursday.

Maxar's images showed two Russian-flagged bulk carrier ships docked in the Russian-controlled Crimean port of Sevastopol last month and being loaded with grain, the company said.

Days later, Maxar satellites collected images of the same ships docked in Syria, with their hatches open, and trucks lined up ready to haul the grain away, Maxar said.

NYTIMES, REUTERS