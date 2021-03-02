US kids could receive vaccine by year-end or early 2022

WASHINGTON • The United States could start vaccinating older children against Covid-19 by autumn and younger ones by year-end or early next year, the White House's top pandemic adviser Anthony Fauci said.

The mass vaccination of school-age children will allow millions of children to return sooner to in-person learning and ease the burden on millions of parents now caring for them at home.

School reopenings, an intensely debated matter, have varied sharply across the country, with some private and religious schools opening before public schools and teachers in some areas protesting against any early return.

But the decision on Saturday by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to grant emergency-use authorisation to a new single-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson has boosted the prospects for earlier reopenings.

"We now have three really efficacious vaccines," Dr Fauci said on ABC's This Week on Sunday.

For now, none of the three authorised vaccines in the US - also including Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna - has been cleared for those under 16, but trials on children are under way.

Children in high school - roughly ages 14 to 18 in the US - should be able to get the vaccine "sometime this fall", Dr Fauci told NBC's Meet the Press.

"I'm not sure it'll exactly be on the first day that school opens, but pretty close to that," he added.

Data is still being compiled on the vaccines' safety and efficacy for children in elementary or middle school - usually aged between five and 13 years old in the US - so "realistically" they may not be able to receive the vaccine until late 2021 or early 2022, Dr Fauci said.

Children and adolescents are less commonly infected with the coronavirus than adults, and in-person learning in schools has not been associated with substantial community transmission.

With Covid-19 still ravaging the US, the worst-hit country in the world, roughly half of students are currently attending school in person, the New York Times reported recently.

Meanwhile, nearly four million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be delivered across the country as early as today, a senior administration official said.

"Starting tonight, 3.9 million doses of J&J will be distributed across all channels - states, tribes, territories, and pharmacies and community health centres.

"Those J&J doses will be delivered as early as this Tuesday morning," the administration official said on Sunday on a call with reporters.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE