US Justice Dept opposes revealing evidence supporting search of Trump's home

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The US Justice Department on Monday (Aug 15) said it opposes unsealing the affidavit that prosecutors used to obtain a federal judge's approval to search former President Donald Trump's Florida home, where they seized classified documents.

"If disclosed, the affidavit would serve as a roadmap to the government's ongoing investigation, providing specific details about its direction and likely course, in a manner that is highly likely to compromise future investigative steps, "prosecutors wrote in their filing.

Trump's Republican allies in recent days have ramped up their calls for Attorney General Merrick Garland to unseal the document, which would reveal the evidence that prosecutors showed to demonstrate they had probable cause to believe crimes were committed at Trump's home - the standard they had to meet to secure the search warrant.

On Friday, at the Justice Department's request, a federal court in south Florida unsealed the search warrant and several accompanying legal documents that showed that FBI agents carted away 11 sets of classified records from Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

Some of the records seized were labelled as "top secret" - the highest level of classification reserved for the most closely held US national security information.

Such documents usually are typically kept in special government facilities because disclosure could damage national security.

The Justice Department on Monday cited this as another reason to keep the affidavit sealed, saying the probe involves "highly classified materials".

The agency said it would not oppose the release of other sealed documents tied to the raid, such as cover sheets and the government's motion to seal.