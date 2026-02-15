US Justice Department sends letter regarding Epstein files redactions to lawmakers, Politico reports

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The US Department of Justice in Washington on Feb 1.

WASHINGTON – The US Department of Justice has sent a letter to lawmakers regarding redactions in the files pertaining to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Politico reported on Feb 14.

The letter, required by law, includes a general description of the types of redactions made and a list of notable people mentioned in the files in any way.

The letter also includes an extensive list of high-profile people or “politically exposed persons” referenced in the files, even if they had no interactions with Epstein or his long-time associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, but were mentioned in sources such as press clippings.

The letter, sent to the leaders of the Senate and House judiciary committees, does not state in what context a name appears.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS