Straitstimes.com header logo

US Justice Department sends letter regarding Epstein files redactions to lawmakers, Politico reports

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: A view of the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 1, 2026. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno/File Photo

The US Department of Justice in Washington on Feb 1.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

WASHINGTON – The US Department of Justice has sent a letter to lawmakers regarding redactions in the files pertaining to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Politico reported on Feb 14.

The letter, required by law, includes a general description of the types of redactions made and a list of notable people mentioned in the files in any way.

The letter also includes an extensive list of high-profile people or “politically exposed persons” referenced in the files, even if they had no interactions with Epstein or his long-time associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, but were mentioned in sources such as press clippings.

The letter, sent to the leaders of the Senate and House judiciary committees, does not state in what context a name appears.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS

More on this topic
Trump told police chief ‘everyone’ knew about Epstein, FBI document says
Epstein survivors say abusers ‘remain hidden’ after latest files release
See more on

Jeffrey Epstein

United States

Sex offences

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.