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US Justice Department issues subpoenas in Ilhan Omar investigation

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Messages of support for Democratic US Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota are displayed during a rally.

Messages of support for Democratic US Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota are displayed during a rally.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Ernesto Londoño, Alan Feuer and Devlin Barrett

  • Federal agents have issued subpoenas in an Ilhan Omar investigation. They are examining her family’s immigration history for possible fraud and false statements.
  • A search warrant was executed at Omar’s Washington home on Oct 12. Omar called it an effort by the Trump administration “to target political enemies and weaponise federal law enforcement”.
  • The timing before Election Day has raised concerns about political pressure. Critics say the case looks suspicious, while officials say they will “follow the facts” if there is “a real case”.

AI generated

NEW YORK – Federal agents investigating Representative Ilhan Omar, have issued subpoenas to some relatives as officials scour her family’s history for evidence of fraud and false statements in immigration paperwork, according to people familiar with the matter.

A sister of Omar’s, Sahra Noor, received a subpoena, as did at least one other member of her family circle, according to people familiar with the investigation.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.