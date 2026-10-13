US Justice Department issues subpoenas in Ilhan Omar investigation

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Messages of support for Democratic US Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota are displayed during a rally.

NEW YORK – Federal agents investigating Representative Ilhan Omar, have issued subpoenas to some relatives as officials scour her family’s history for evidence of fraud and false statements in immigration paperwork, according to people familiar with the matter.

A sister of Omar’s, Sahra Noor, received a subpoena, as did at least one other member of her family circle, according to people familiar with the investigation.