US jury convicts Theranos' Sunny Balwani of fraud

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA (REUTERS) - A US jury on Thursday (July 7) convicted former Theranos president Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani of defrauding investors and patients about the blood testing startup that was once valued at US$9 billion.

The San Jose, California, jury deliberated for a little more than five days before convicting Balwani on two counts of conspiracy and 10 counts of fraud, a spokesman for US Attorney Stephanie Hinds said.

Sentencing was scheduled for Nov 15.

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who initially faced the same charges, was convicted on three counts of fraud and one count of conspiracy at a separate trial in January. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept 26.

They were granted separate trials after Holmes said she would testify that Balwani was abusive towards her in their romantic relationship. Balwani denied the allegations.

“We are gratified by the jury’s hard work and attentiveness to the evidence presented,” Hinds said in a statement. “We appreciate the verdict and look forward to sentencing proceedings.”

Balwani’s attorney Jeffrey Coopersmith said the defense was “obviously disappointed with the verdicts” and would consider all options including an appeal.

Balwani and Holmes were charged in 2018 with lying to investors about the company’s finances and its machines’ ability to run a broad range of tests from a few drops of blood.

Prosecutors also charged the pair with duping patients about the tests’ accuracy.