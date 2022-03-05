US jury acquits cop charged in raid that killed Breonna Taylor

WASHINGTON • A Kentucky jury has acquitted a white former detective of endangering neighbours of Ms Breonna Taylor during a botched raid that killed the black woman in her home, clearing law enforcement of all criminal liability in a case that rocked the United States in 2020.

Detective Brett Hankison, 45, whose stray bullets hit a neighbouring apartment in the city of Louisville during the execution of a "no knock" search warrant after midnight, was the only officer charged in the case, with wanton endangerment.

Mr Hankison could be heard sobbing behind his face mask on Thursday as the verdict was read three times, one for each of the occupants of the neighbouring apartment, according a Court TV reporter who was in the courtroom.

Relatives of Ms Taylor who were in the gallery also wept, the reporter said.

The jury deliberated for about three hours after hearing closing arguments on Thursday at the conclusion of a one-week trial at Jefferson County Circuit Court.

The death of Ms Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician who was unarmed, was one in a trio of cases that fuelled a summer of protests against racial injustice and police violence two years ago.

The other cases resulted in guilty verdicts for the murders of two black men in 2020: Mr George Floyd in Minneapolis and Mr Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia.

Those convictions had offered a measure of justice after black activists and victims have said their protests against racial violence were largely ignored before the advent of cellphone video.

In this case, a grand jury cleared the two white officers who shot Ms Taylor but charged Mr Hankison for endangering neighbours in the adjacent apartment.

A grand juror on the case later said Kentucky attorney-general Daniel Cameron only presented the wanton endangerment charges against Mr Hankison to the grand jury.

That meant the only trial to result from her death hinged on whether a police officer was justified in firing his weapon upon hearing a barrage of gunfire.