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US judge says Trump’s US$10 billion BBC defamation case can proceed

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US President Donald Trump’s lawsuit accuses the BBC of defaming him by splicing together parts of the speech.

US President Donald Trump’s lawsuit accuses the BBC of defaming him by splicing together parts of the speech.

PHOTO: EPA

  • A US judge said Donald Trump’s US$10 billion defamation case against the BBC can proceed, but dismissed his unfair trade practices claim.
  • Trump says the BBC misled viewers by editing his Jan 6 speech; the BBC admitted the edits were misleading and apologised, but denies defamation.
  • The BBC Panorama clip caused a major row, with a leaked memo, public backlash and senior resignations after claims of political bias.

AI generated

A federal judge on Nov 10 said US President Donald Trump’s US$10 billion (S$12.8 billion) defamation lawsuit against the BBC over a misleadingly edited clip of a speech can go forward, but threw out Trump’s unfair trade practices claim against the broadcaster.

Trump is suing Britain’s publicly funded broadcaster for at least US$10 billion over edited clips of a speech that made it appear he directed supporters to storm the US Capitol on Jan 6, 2021.

The case is one of several Trump has privately filed against the news media as part of a wider pressure campaign against coverage he dislikes.

US District Judge Jeffrey Kuntz in Florida declined to throw out Trump’s defamation claim against the BBC, saying Trump had plausibly alleged that the broadcaster damaged his reputation and knew or should have known the clip was misleading.

Kuntz’s ruling did not decide whether Trump has proven those claims.

Trump called the ruling a “huge victory” in a social media post. “We will continue fighting against, and defeating, all of those who try to deceive the American People!” he wrote.

The BBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The BBC previously admitted the edits were misleading and apologised to Trump, though it denies being liable for defamation.

Trump’s lawsuit, filed in December 2025 in Florida federal court, accuses the BBC of defaming him by splicing together parts of the speech, including one section where he told supporters to march on the Capitol and another where he said “fight like hell”.

It omitted a section in which he called for peaceful protest.

The edited speech appeared in a BBC Panorama documentary show shortly before the 2024 presidential election, which Trump won.

A leaked internal BBC memo cited the edits as evidence of potential political bias, sparking a public relations crisis for the broadcaster and leading to high-level resignations. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.