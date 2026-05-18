US judge grants accused CEO killer Mangione’s bid to suppress evidence due to unlawful search

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A US state court judge has granted Luigi Mangione’s bid to prevent evidence found in his backpack during his arrest from being admitted at his murder trial, which is set to begin on Sept 8.

- A US state court judge on May 18 partially granted Luigi Mangione’s bid to prevent evidence found in his backpack during his arrest from being admitted at his murder trial for allegedly assassinating a health insurance executive in Manhattan.

Mangione, 28, is accused of gunning down UnitedHealthcare chief executive officer Brian Thompson on a sidewalk in New York City’s Midtown in December 2024. Public officials condemned the brazen killing, but it became emblematic of some Americans’ antipathy for health insurance industry practices and rising costs.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty in state court to all charges. His trial is set to begin on Sept 8 and is expected to last six weeks.

Justice Gregory Carro of a New York state court in Manhattan granted Mangione’s request to suppress evidence found in his backpack during his arrest in Pennsylvania, ruling that police unlawfully searched the bag without a warrant.

That evidence included a loaded handgun magazine, cellphone and computer chip.

However, Justice Carro ruled that a second search of the backpack at a police station was lawful and that items recovered then – including a gun, silencer, USB drive and red notebook – would be admissible.

Justice Carro denied Mangione’s bid to suppress his initial statements to law enforcement, rejecting his argument that he was illegally interrogated.

The judge announced his decision during a brief hearing at a New York state court in Manhattan, with Mangione in attendance.

Additional evidence

Mangione’s lawyers argued the alleged contents of his backpack and statements to law enforcement during his arrest in Pennsylvania should be inadmissible because he was illegally searched and not given notice of his legal rights.

Prosecutors with the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg deny claims that Mangione was illegally searched and questioned.

In court filings, prosecutors have detailed a broad range of evidence linking Mangione to the killing, including DNA, fingerprints, hundreds of hours of video footage, a cellphone and another backpack that he allegedly dropped during his flight from New York.

Mr Thompson, who led UnitedHealth Group’s health insurance business, was shot and killed on Dec 4, 2024, outside the Hilton hotel where the company was holding an investors’ meeting.

Mangione was arrested in Pennsylvania after a five-day manhunt and has been jailed ever since.

State prosecutors initially charged Mangione with terrorism, but Justice Carro threw out that charge after finding there was not enough evidence to show Mangione’s alleged actions were aimed at influencing public policy.

Federal prosecutors with the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York separately brought murder, weapons and stalking charges against Mangione.

The judge overseeing that case threw out the murder and weapons charges on a legal technicality in January. That eliminated the possibility of the death penalty, but Mangione could face life in prison if he is convicted of stalking. REUTERS