US judge dismisses porn star Stormy Daniels' hush-money settlement case against Trump

MILWAUKEE (REUTERS) - A federal judge in Los Angeles on Thursday (March 7) dismissed a lawsuit brought by adult film actress Stormy Daniels to end a hush-money settlement she had with US President Donald Trump, court papers showed.

Ms Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, filed a lawsuit in March 2018 to rescind a non-disclosure agreement that kept her from discussing her alleged 2006 sexual relationship with Mr Trump in the final weeks before the 2016 US presidential election.

Mr Trump has denied having an affair with Ms Daniels.