US judge blocks Idaho abortion ban in emergencies, Texas restriction allowed

IDAHO (REUTERS) - A federal judge on Wednesday (Aug 24) blocked Idaho from enforcing an abortion ban when women with pregnancy complications require emergency care, a day after a judge in Texas ruled against President Joe Biden's administration on the same issue.

The conflicting rulings came in two of the first lawsuits over the Democratic administration's attempts to ease abortion access after the conservative majority US Supreme Court in June overturned the 1973 Roe v Wade decision that legalised the procedure nationwide.

Legal experts said the two state rulings - if upheld on appeal - could force the Supreme Court to wade back into the debate.

About half of all US states have or are expected to seek to ban or curtail abortions following Roe's reversal. Those states include Idaho and Texas, which like 11 others adopted "trigger" laws banning abortion upon such a decision.

Abortion is already illegal in Texas under a separate, nearly century-old abortion ban that recently took effect after the US Supreme Court's decision. Idaho's trigger ban takes effect on Thursday, the same day as in Texas and Tennessee.

In Idaho, US District Judge B. Lynn Winmill agreed with the US Department of Justice that the abortion ban taking effect on Thursday conflicts with a federal law that ensures patients can receive emergency "stabilising care" at hospitals.

Winmill, an appointee of former Democratic President Bill Clinton, issued a preliminary injunction blocking Idaho from enforcing its ban to the extent it conflicts with federal law, citing the threat to patients.

"One cannot imagine the anxiety and fear she will experience if her doctors feel hobbled by an Idaho law that does not allow them to provide the medical care necessary to preserve her health and life," she wrote. "From that vantage point, the public interest clearly favours the issuance of a preliminary injunction."

The Justice Department has said the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act requires abortion care in emergency situations.

Winmill's decision came after a late-night Tuesday ruling in Texas by US District Judge James Wesley Hendrix holding the US Department of Health and Human Services under Biden went too far by issuing guidance holding the same federal law guaranteed abortion care.

Hendrix agreed with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, that the guidance issued in July "discards the requirement to consider the welfare of unborn children when determining how to stabilise a pregnant woman."

Hendrix, an appointee of former Republican President Donald Trump, said the federal statute was silent as to what a doctor should do when there is a conflict between the health of the mother and the unborn child and that Texas's law "fills that void."

He issued an injunction barring the federal government from enforcing HHS' guidance in Texas and against two groups of anti-abortion doctors who also challenged it, saying the Idaho case showed a risk the Biden administration might try to enforce it.