US invites Venezuela to G-20 energy summit

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US Secretary Interior Doug Burgum said the summit in Houston will include representatives of G-20 countries plus Venezuela.

HOUSTON - A Venezuelan delegation will participate in this week’s G-20 energy meetings in Texas, American officials said on Sept 14, as the world grapples with soaring energy prices driven by the Middle East war.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said the summit in the US oil capital of Houston will include representatives of G-20 countries plus Venezuela.

“This is about the geopolitical centre of oil moving out of the Middle East – we have all these questions about Middle East disruptions – moving that to the western hemisphere,” Burgum told Fox Business.

The Houston meetings, which continue through Sept 16, come as Europe struggles to replenish its gas storage facilities ahead of winter amid the disruption to global energy markets.

The meetings gather delegations from the world’s largest economies – including China, India, Japan and Germany – with major oil producers, such as Canada and Saudi Arabia, set to attend.

Attendees will include Venezuelan oil minister Paula Henao as well as Jovanny Martinez, vice-president of Venezuela’s state-run PDVSA oil company, according to Bloomberg.

From the US side, Burgum will be joined by Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

On Aug 28, United States President Donald Trump’s administration announced a deal with Venezuela that gives the US majority control of 65 billion barrels of proven petroleum reserves.

“Venezuela’s participation comes as the Trump administration and Caracas deepen their engagement on energy, expand opportunities for US companies and pursue additional energy deals in Venezuela,” Burgum’s office told AFP.

Trump has touted the capacity of Venezuelan oil to boost supply at a time when oil prices have jumped due to the US-Iran war. However, analysts have cautioned that it will take years before Venezuelan output rises significantly.

Prices at the pump have skyrocketed in the United States, where the cost of a gallon of diesel has hit a record high, and now averages US$6.20 (S$7.90), according to the American Automobile Association.

Regular petrol is also 44 per cent more expensive than it was before the war.

The unpopular war and its consequences have Trump’s Republican Party fearing a defeat in the November midterm elections.

The US president has accused Iran of extending the conflict to hurt him politically, claiming recently that the war would end “immediately” after the election.

Trump also accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of causing a diesel shortage with strikes on Russian refineries.

Russian diplomats indicated on Sept 12 that Moscow would also send some officials to the Houston summit.

The unexpected presence of Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov caused a stir at a previous G-20 meeting two weeks ago.

Ukraine’s European allies expressed disappointment in the US decision to invite Russia, which went against efforts to exclude Moscow over the war on its neighbour. AFP