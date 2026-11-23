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US intelligence chief predicts more tech outages as systems undergo upgrades

Flights in the United States were grounded for several hours due to a major communications outage on Nov 13.

WASHINGTON - Americans should expect more technology outages and disruptions as companies and government agencies replace aging systems, the top US intelligence official said on Nov 22.

“And as part of that ongoing upgrade, we are going to have glitches, gaps, interruptions in service,” Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton told CNN’s State of the Union programme.

“That is going to happen.”

Clayton was interviewed on morning news programmes on Nov 22 days after US President Donald Trump attributed a recent spate of technology failures to upgrades of companies’ technology systems.

Clayton said the upgrades were necessary to improve performance and cybersecurity as technological advances strain older systems.

A string of technology failures in November disrupted critical US systems, including a nationwide halt to air travel, a Microsoft outage that hit e-mail services, a technical glitch that affected several major banks and a temporary disruption to the National Security Agency’s network.

Speaking on the ABC programme This Week, Clayton reiterated his previous statements that those outages were not the result of coordinated or state-sponsored actions, attributing them to technical upgrades.

Clayton declined to discuss specifics of separate reports of cyberattacks on the FBI and Department of Agriculture, saying he expects investigators to provide answers “in due course”. REUTERS