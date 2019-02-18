US inmate breaks into car with clothes hanger to save 1-year-old girl locked in by dad

WASHINGTON (DPA) - A prisoner in the US state of Florida used his special skills to break into a parked vehicle and rescue a 1-year-old who was locked inside, US media reported on Sunday (Feb 17).

The prisoner in question and four other low-level offenders in Florida's Pasco County near Tampa, broke into an SUV on Thursday (Feb 14) to rescue the girl who was accidentally locked in, according to CNN affiliate KABC-TV.

The mother of the child, Ms Shadow Lantry, recorded the rescue operation and posted it on Facebook.

The video shows the inmates in their prison garb using a clothes hanger to break open the lock on the vehicle.

The incident began when the child's father strapped the girl into a car seat in the back of the SUV and tossed the keys onto the front seat, Ms Lantry told CNN affiliate WFTS-TV.

When he closed the back door, he realised the SUV was locked.

The inmates were repairing medians nearby when they and deputies rushed to help, KABC said.

Ms Lantry said in her Facebook video the entire operation took about five minutes and the baby was not hurt.

"Thank God for the criminals in the world. I respect all y'all," Ms Lantry added.