US inflight disturbances jump 500%, 85 TSA officers assaulted

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US federal agencies are dealing with a rising number of unruly airline passengers on increasingly crowded planes, including thousands who have refused to wear masks.

The Federal Aviation Administration said on Tuesday (July 20) that since Jan 1 it has received 3,509 unruly passenger reports, including 2,605 for refusing to wear a mask.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) told a US House panel on Tuesday that since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic there have been over 85 physical assaults on TSA officers.

The TSA says inflight disturbances have risen from two incidents per one million screened in 2019 to 12 per one million in 2021.

The rising numbers of incidents come as US air travel has hit a post-February 2020 high as more Americans get vaccinated.

WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE

Tonight this lady refused to wear her mask abord the @AmericanAir flight from Charlotte NC towards #WashingtonDC DCA. She was yelling and gave a speech about “tyranny”. The passengers in neighboring rows moved.

She calmed down when officers in civilian outfit intervened#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/h95v9ddpXH — Emir Sfaxi (@EmirSX) January 11, 2021

They refused to wear their mask then assaulted the flight attendant and passengers pic.twitter.com/ikAMyxWfFi — Dallas (@59dallas) February 26, 2021