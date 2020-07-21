US infections on the rise as Trump defends handling of crisis

NEW YORK • US daily coronavirus cases rose 2.2 per cent on Sunday, above the 1.9 per cent daily average over the last week, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News.

It recorded 63,872 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours on Sunday, Johns Hopkins University reported in its real-time tally, putting the total number of cases in the US at 3,762,081.

Another 514 deaths were reported, bringing total fatalities to 140,474.

Still, President Donald Trump, in a Fox News interview broadcast on Sunday, defended his handling of the pandemic, claiming that the United States was "the envy of the world" on testing.

Referring to his early prediction that the virus would disappear, he said: "I'll be right eventually."

He again opposed any national mandate for mask wearing, saying: "I want people to have a certain freedom."

Mr Trump also said without evidence that the US has the "best mortality rate", as a poll gave Mr Joe Biden, his Democratic challenger in November's presidential election, a 15 percentage point lead over him.

Talks on a new coronavirus stimulus package were to start at the White House yesterday with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and others, said Mr Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows on Fox News Channel.

The Trump administration is baulking at US$25 billion (S$35 billion) in new funding favoured by Republican lawmakers to help states with coronavirus testing and contact tracing, according to a person familiar with the matter.

As part of his broader economic plan, Mr Biden is expected to propose new policies as soon as this week to increase jobs in childcare, eldercare and education.

Mr Biden has cautioned against reopening the economy without first ramping up coronavirus testing.

The former vice-president, who oversaw US stimulus spending after the 2008 financial crisis, said households - as well as local governments - need more support to get through the shutdown.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has meanwhile warned that the city is on the brink of another stay-at-home order.

Such an order was an option, Mr Garcetti, a Democrat, said on CNN's State of the Union show on Sunday.

But he emphasised that the city still had room in hospitals and is testing aggressively.

The Mayor said he favours a "surgical" response "rather than a cleaver that would just shut everything down".

New cases in California have accelerated. California reported 9,329 new cases on Sunday, more than the 14-day average of 8,487, according to the health department's website. There have been 384,692 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state. Deaths climbed by 90 to 7,685.

The pace of deaths has slowed in Arizona and Florida.

Florida, however, hit its fifth consecutive day of cases over 10,000, as Democratic Representative Donna Shalala called the state's outbreak "totally out of control".

Deaths in hard-hit Arizona retreated from a record reported last Saturday of 147. Another 31 fatalities were reported.

Daily cases were below the weekly average.

New York City was set for the phase four reopening yesterday, which is the final phase.

New York reported 502 new virus cases on Sunday, a 0.1 per cent rise compared with the weekly average increase of 0.2 per cent.

Another 13 deaths were reported.

Zoos and botanical gardens could open again, and movie shoots could resume. Sports events are allowed, but with no fans. Gyms and museums will still be shut, and indoor dining is still barred.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said that in New York City, bars and restaurants would be subject to a special "three strikes and you're closed" regimen.

If they overlooked violations of social distancing rules or allowed customers to drink without ordering food, they could lose their liquor licences after three violations.

