US Independence Day Parade cancelled in Washington DC due to extreme heat

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Fireworks set up along the Reflecting Pool on the National Mall on July 03, ahead of July 4th festivities in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON DC – America’s Independence Day Parade in Washington DC has been cancelled due to extreme heat, the latest event to be disrupted by a searing heat dome that continues to hover over the east of the country.

The National Weather Service issued an Extreme Heat Warning for DC, with heat index values expected to reach between 43 deg C and 46 deg C , organisers said in an e-mail late on July 3. The parade was scheduled for 10.30am Eastern time (10.30pm Singapore time) on July 4, the 250th anniversary of the US’ independence.

“This decision was made after extensive and careful consideration of the safety of our participants, spectators and staff as the top priority,” according to the statement.

The dangerous heatwave has brought triple-digit temperatures to many American cities.

More than 197 million people spanning from Kansas to Maine found themselves under extreme heat warnings or heat advisories on July 3, according to the US Weather Prediction Center. BLOOMBERG