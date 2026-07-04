US Independence Day Parade cancelled in Washington DC due to extreme heat
- The US Independence Day Parade in Washington DC was cancelled due to extreme heat with temperatures reaching up to 115F (43.3 deg C).
- The National Weather Service issued an Extreme Heat Warning for DC, prioritising the safety of participants and spectators.
- Over 197 million people from Kansas to Maine were under heat warnings, highlighting the widespread impact of the heat dome.
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WASHINGTON DC – America’s Independence Day Parade in Washington DC has been cancelled due to extreme heat, the latest event to be disrupted by a searing heat dome that continues to hover over the east of the country.
The National Weather Service issued an Extreme Heat Warning for DC, with heat index values expected to reach between 43 deg C and 46 deg C, organisers said in an e-mail late on July 3. The parade was scheduled for 10.30am Eastern time (10.30pm Singapore time) on July 4, the 250th anniversary of the US’ independence.
“This decision was made after extensive and careful consideration of the safety of our participants, spectators and staff as the top priority,” according to the statement.
The dangerous heatwave has brought triple-digit temperatures to many American cities.
More than 197 million people spanning from Kansas to Maine found themselves under extreme heat warnings or heat advisories on July 3, according to the US Weather Prediction Center. BLOOMBERG