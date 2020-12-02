US imposes sanctions on Chinese firm for helping Venezuela curb dissent

WASHINGTON • The United States has imposed sanctions on a major Chinese electronics and engineering company for assisting Venezuela in curbing dissent on the Internet.

The US said on Monday it was restricting transactions with the China National Electronics Import and Export Corporation (CEIEC), and blocking assets of any firm in which the state-owned company holds a 50 per cent stake or higher.

The Treasury Department said CEIEC provides expertise to Venezuela's state-owned telecommunications company - which has blocked independent media as well as live-streaming by opposition leader Juan Guaido, who is recognised as interim president by at least 50 countries, including the US.

"The United States will not hesitate to target anyone helping to suppress the democratic will of the Venezuelan people and others around the world," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

China is a major supporter and commercial partner of oil-producing Venezuela, helping leftist leader Nicolas Maduro survive a nearly two-year US-led campaign to topple him.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that CEIEC "has been supporting the Maduro regime's malicious efforts to repress political dissent and undermine democratic processes since 2017".

Venezuela on Sunday will hold legislative elections in which Mr Maduro hopes to take back the National Assembly, the only institution controlled by the opposition, with Mr Guaido boycotting what he and several international observers see as a rigged process.

The Venezuelan government, for its part, denounced the "illegal actions of the United States government" that it said seek to destabilise the country.

Beijing slammed the US sanctions yesterday as a "pure pretext to suppress the relevant Venezuelan and Chinese companies".

"We are also firmly opposed to the abuse of unilateral sanctions and other means to coerce the Venezuelan people to change their development path," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said at a routine briefing.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE