US importer recalls 37,000 squishy toys due to ‘deadly ingestion hazard’

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If a water bead is ingested, it can cause ingestion, choking, and intestinal obstruction hazards inside a child’s body.

A US-based toy importer has recalled about 37,000 squishy toys from stores nationwide due to a “deadly ingestion hazard”.

A notice on the US Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website, which gave the recall date as Oct 1, said the two types of toys affected are Squishy Dumpling Toys and Crazy Squib Ball Toys.

These toys are manufactured in China and imported by ABC Trading, which is based in Vernon, California.

They were available at ABC Trading’s stores in Los Angeles and other stores nationwide from April to June for about US$0.41 to US$1.25.

The commission said the toys had violated the mandatory product safety standard in the US, as the water beads inside them can expand larger than permitted, posing risks if ingested.

“If a water bead is ingested, it can pose ingestion, choking, and intestinal obstruction hazards inside a child’s body, resulting in severe discomfort, vomiting, dehydration and a risk of death to a child,” the commission added.

Both types of toys come in multiple translucent colours, and contain glitter and water beads.

Model 3655 of the squishy dumplings feature a cartoon face and come in a tan plastic container shaped like a bamboo steamer. These also have the words “SQUISHY DUMPLING” printed on the front of the removable package labelling.

Meanwhile, model 3984 of the crazy squib balls are individually wrapped in a white netting, with the words “CRAZY SQUIB BALL” and “Squeeze it! Throw it!” printed on the front of the package labelling.

The commission has advised consumers to stop using the squishy toys immediately and contact ABC Trading for a full refund.

There have been no incidents or injuries related to the toys reported so far, it added.

According to CNBC, sales of squishy toys in the US quadrupled in 2026, reaching US$297 million (S$380.30 million) in June.

The toys’ relatively low prices and high social media appeal have been cited as the main reasons driving their popularity.

The recall comes amid heightened scrutiny across the world over the safety of squishy toys, especially for children and young people.

In August, nearly 20,000 illegal squishy toys were seized in Thailand due to substandard products that may expose children to chemicals linked to cancer and other health risks.

Some squishy toys are designed to resemble food and contain added fragrance, which increase the risk of young children putting these toys in their mouth, local media The Nation had reported.

The Thai authorities had begun closely monitoring squishy toys after they became highly popular on social media, with a particular focus on TikTok and shops with high follower numbers and strong viewing figures.

Singapore has also seen a resurgence of interest in squishy toys, with a number of independent stores popping up over the past year.

Videos selling these toys have garnered millions of views online, with some brands also opening physical stores in places such as Suntec City and Chinatown.

In Singapore, stocks of popular squishy toy brand NeeDoh have run out, with the next major shipment expected in mid-October, according to NeeDoh Singapore’s official website.

“We’ve been blown away by the demand for NeeDoh this year, and we’re grateful for your support through a long wait,” the brand wrote on its website.

Singapore’s Consumer Product Safety Office (CPSO) has advised customers to choose squishy toys from reputable brands and sellers, and to avoid toys with a strong or unusual smell.

CPSO has also urged customers to check their toys regularly and to stop using any toys that are damaged, leaking, smelly or deteriorated.

“Supervise young children and never microwave or intentionally heat squishy toys,” CPSO wrote on its website.