US impeachment hearings: What's next in the House

WASHINGTON • Now that House Democrats have wrapped up their last scheduled public hearing on Ukraine, here are some of the important decisions ahead:

PURSUING MORE WITNESSES

The two weeks of public hearings featured 12 diplomats, civil servants and political appointees who described how US President Donald Trump, through his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, tried to pressure Ukraine to announce an investigation into potential Democratic opponent Joe Biden. But the testimony also repeatedly drew attention to the senior figures that Mr Trump has blocked from appearing.

Monday could represent a key decision point on that issue. A judge is expected to rule on whether former White House Counsel Don McGahn must answer questions from the House Judiciary Committee, which could become a precedent in disputes over other witnesses.

However that ruling goes, it is unlikely to head off months of court fights over subpoenas.

Pursuing additional witnesses would probably mean extending the Democrats' timeline. Most members do not expect more public hearings but say that could change. The panel could also hold more closed-door depositions.

PUSH FOR DOCUMENTS

The Trump administration has ordered federal agencies to defy subpoenas from the Intelligence Committee for a wide range of documents and e-mails.

On Oct 23, a judge ordered the State Department to begin producing within 30 days documents related to the Trump administration's dealings with Ukraine. The committee will have to decide whether it is worth waiting. Some Democrats have questioned whether the department will fully comply with the order even after the deadline.

MOVING TO HOUSE JUDICIARY

When the Intelligence Committee completes its phase of the probe, it will submit a report with recommendations to the House Judiciary Committee. People familiar with the committee's activities say that drafting of the report will begin in earnest next week, with the aim of transmitting it to the judiciary panel early next month.

Judiciary chairman Jerrold Nadler has the option of holding his own hearings. Mr Trump's lawyers would be able to call witnesses and cross-examine them. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said the President would be welcome to testify in person or in writing. Mr Trump said he will "strongly consider" the offer.

TIMING OF A HOUSE VOTE

The Democrats' goal of any impeachment vote by the year end is becoming challenging. The House is now scheduled to be in session late into next month, after passing a stop-gap spending Bill to fund the government through Dec 20.

If a vote slips to next year, it would delay the Senate trial on whether to remove Mr Trump from office, which could take at least several weeks. That could push the entire process into the Democratic presidential primary season.

It would require a two-thirds vote in the Senate to remove Mr Trump. So far, no Senate Republicans have indicated that they would vote to convict him.

BLOOMBERG