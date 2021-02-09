US immunity unlikely before end of summer

WASHINGTON • President Joe Biden has said it is unlikely that the United States will reach herd immunity for the coronavirus before the end of the summer due to a shortfall in vaccine availability.

"The idea that this can be done and we can get to herd immunity much before the end of this summer is very difficult," he said in an interview with CBS News that aired on Sunday.

Herd immunity means enough people become resistant to the disease such that its spread becomes unlikely.

That provides protection to the entire community, including people who are not individually immune, according to Harvard University.

It is typically achieved through vaccination.

In the US, logistical delays and vaccine shortages have meant that only a small fraction of the population has received shots since two different vaccines became available last December.

So far, 40.5 million doses have been administered in the United States, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker.

Mr Biden also said his administration may take the National Football League (NFL) up on an offer to make its stadiums available as mass vaccination sites.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell made the offer in a letter last week.

"I tell my team they're available and I believe we'll use them," Mr Biden said in the interview, which was taped at the White House last Friday.

Mr Biden blamed the Trump administration for leaving the US in a "more dire" situation than expected with vaccine supplies.

"We thought they had indicated there was a lot more vaccine available," he said.

"And that didn't turn out to be the case. So that's why we've ramped up every way we can."

