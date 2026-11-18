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He will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement on Nov 17.

HOUSTON – US immigration authorities on Nov 17 confirmed former world boxing champion Jorge Linares remained in custody and was facing deportation proceedings.

The 41-year-old Venezuelan, a three-time world champion, was detained by authorities in El Paso, Texas, on Nov 15.

“He will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings,” US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said in a statement on Nov 17.

Linares had announced his detention in a social media post on Nov 15.

“ICE has detained me in El Paso, Texas. This is crazy,” Linares wrote on X. Linares has not posted anything since.

Attorneys for the boxer said on on Nov 17 Linares was “authorised” to be in the United States.

“Mr Linares is authorised to be in the United States and he has cooperated fully with immigration authorities,” law firm Wilner & O’Reilly said.

“We are in communication with ICE and are working to resolve this matter as quickly as possible. Immigration matters follow established procedures, and those procedures take time.

“We are confident in Mr. Linares’ position and ask his fans, the press and the public for patience in the meantime.”

Widely regarded as one of the most skilful fighters of his generation, Linares won world titles in three weight divisions – featherweight, super featherweight and lightweight – during a 21-year career.

Nicknamed “The Golden Boy”, the Venezuelan won his first world title in 2007.

He would later hold the WBA super featherweight title from 2008 to 2009, and the WBA and WBC lightweight titles from 2014 to 2018.

He retired in 2023 following a defeat by Britain’s Jack Catterall in Liverpool, finishing his career with a record of 47 wins, 29 by knockout, and nine defeats. AFP