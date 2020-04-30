US House will not return next week, citing virus risk

WASHINGTON • Lawmakers in the United States House of Representatives will not return to Washington next week as planned, due to the risk of coronavirus infection, Democratic leaders said in a reversal of plans outlined only a day earlier.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said on Tuesday that he and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made the decision to keep the chamber on an extended recess after discussing the situation with the official House physician and House members.

"The numbers (of coronavirus cases) in the District of Columbia are still going up," Mr Hoyer told reporters. "The House physician's view was that there was a risk to members that was one he would not recommend taking."

On Monday, Mr Hoyer's office said on Twitter that lawmakers would return next Monday. But some House Democrats expressed unhappiness with the decision.

The Republican-run Senate is still returning next week, a spokesman for Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

Congress has not met in regular session since last month, though it has passed major coronavirus relief Bills worth nearly US$3 trillion (S$4.2 trillion), partly by using rules allowing Bills to pass with just a small number of lawmakers present.

Last week, the full House met one day to approve the most recent US$484 billion coronavirus package.

Mr Hoyer said the House still intends to return soon to complete a new coronavirus response Bill that Democrats have vowed to use as a vehicle for funnelling hundreds of billions of dollars in assistance to state and local governments. He said he hoped House committees would be able to work remotely while the chamber is out.

In a separate call with reporters, Mrs Pelosi said it appeared that US$500 billion would be needed for states, and possibly "a very big figure also for counties and municipalities".

Lawmakers have already provided US$150 billion to state and local governments in previous coronavirus legislation.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer warned that state and local governments would see massive layoffs without more aid from Congress to keep police, firefighters, ambulance crews and other front-line workers on the job.

But Mr McConnell has shown no enthusiasm for more aid to states and cities. He also told Republican senators on Tuesday that he will not support spending on infrastructure in the next coronavirus relief Bill, Axios news website reported.

President Donald Trump, a fellow Republican, has called for US$2 trillion in infrastructure spending. He said on Tuesday that he was open to aid for states, but not to those guilty of "mismanagement".

