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US House votes to halt Iran war, in another symbolic rebuke of Trump

Four Republicans joined Democrats in voting for the war powers resolution.

WASHINGTON - The Republican-led US House of Representatives backed legislation on July 23 directing President Donald Trump to halt US military action against Iran, the latest symbolic rebuke of the Republican president from Congress.

The vote was 214-208 in favour of the war powers resolution as four Republicans joined Democrats in voting for it.

The resolution, introduced by Representative Pramila Jayapal, a Washington Democrat, directs Trump “to remove the use of United States Armed Forces from hostilities” against Iran unless Congress authorises it.

However, it was largely symbolic. Lawmakers have passed similar resolutions repeatedly in recent months, but they have not led to cessation of the war.

The four Republicans who voted in favour were Tom Barrett of Michigan, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Warren Davidson of Ohio, and Thomas Massie of Kentucky.

Trump’s Republicans hold slim majorities in the House and Senate.

The Senate was due to vote on a separate, but similar, resolution later on July 23.

The vote comes after Trump announced a ramp-up in attacks on Iran, and the deaths of more US service members.

Trump on July 23 promised “major military punishment” for Iran and its Houthi allies, after the Yemeni fighters struck two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea, extending the Middle East war to a second major shipping chokepoint.

Additionally, two weeks since the effective collapse of an interim truce meant to end the war, the US military launched another nightly round of airstrikes on Iran, prompting Iran to fire at US bases in neighbouring countries. REUTERS